abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

abrdn Japan Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 647.50 ($8.10). 10,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87. abrdn Japan Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 505 ($6.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 698.50 ($8.74). The company has a market cap of £80.48 million, a P/E ratio of -303.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 638.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 610.93.

Get abrdn Japan Investment Trust alerts:

About abrdn Japan Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Japan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Japan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.