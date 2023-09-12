abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn Japan Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
abrdn Japan Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 647.50 ($8.10). 10,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87. abrdn Japan Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 505 ($6.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 698.50 ($8.74). The company has a market cap of £80.48 million, a P/E ratio of -303.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 638.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 610.93.
About abrdn Japan Investment Trust
