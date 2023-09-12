abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AJIT stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 647.50 ($8.10). 10,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,747. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 638.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 610.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of £80.48 million, a PE ratio of -303.99 and a beta of 0.56. abrdn Japan Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 505 ($6.32) and a one year high of GBX 698.50 ($8.74).

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

