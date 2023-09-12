Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5518 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.54.

Absa Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGRPY stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. Absa Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10.

Get Absa Group alerts:

About Absa Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; and savings and investment products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.