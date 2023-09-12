Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5518 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.54.
Absa Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of AGRPY stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. Absa Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10.
About Absa Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Absa Group
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Buy the Dip in Oracle: 5 Reasons Why it’s a Good Idea
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- It’s a Good Time To Buy High-Yield Dogs of the Dividend Kings
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- AMC Stock: The Horror Film Traders Keep Showing Up For
Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.