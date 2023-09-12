Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100,420 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Accenture worth $256,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.65.

Shares of ACN traded down $11.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $313.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,471. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.85 and a 200 day moving average of $294.99. The company has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

