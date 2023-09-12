Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.53. 85,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,012,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADPT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 8.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $976.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $38,320.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $38,320.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $597,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,338.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,613 shares of company stock worth $1,734,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,104,000 after purchasing an additional 95,409 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,301 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,384,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 514,124 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

