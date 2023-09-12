Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Governors Lane LP

Governors Lane LP trimmed its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,900 shares during the period. Adient comprises about 1.9% of Governors Lane LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Governors Lane LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $14,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADNT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Adient by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 2.81.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.59. Adient had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

In related news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

