Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,428 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.3% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $345,719,000 after acquiring an additional 97,895 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,177,192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $839,024,000 after acquiring an additional 372,211 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 539.6% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 663.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 827,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,768,000 after acquiring an additional 718,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $564.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $257.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $570.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $525.33 and a 200-day moving average of $437.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

