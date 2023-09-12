Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $640.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $640.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $564.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $525.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

