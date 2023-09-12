Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $630.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $520.00.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $537.21.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $564.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $525.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.54. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

