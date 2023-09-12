Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $8.75 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $14.05 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.53.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($41.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.50) by ($37.00). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 22,195.36%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,858,000.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

