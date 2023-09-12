Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.13

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.13 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 58245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Afya Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Afya

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth $12,340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth $14,949,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 448,351 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 404,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter worth $4,710,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Articles

