Agenus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,615 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 799% compared to the average volume of 847 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 170,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $262,175.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,692,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,406,297.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agenus by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,180,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Agenus by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,154,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agenus by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,615 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Agenus by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,616,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,083 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Agenus by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 14,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500,000 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. 2,824,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,061. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agenus will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

