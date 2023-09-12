Agenus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,615 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 799% compared to the average volume of 847 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on AGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agenus
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agenus by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,180,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Agenus by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,154,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agenus by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,615 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Agenus by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,616,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,083 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Agenus by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 14,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500,000 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agenus Price Performance
AGEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. 2,824,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,061. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agenus will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
About Agenus
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
