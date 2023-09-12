Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749,933 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $328,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 134.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 119,370 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 68,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549,920 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $277,564,000 after buying an additional 47,727 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,757,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $65,817,000 after buying an additional 613,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after buying an additional 785,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average is $87.92. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $107.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Bank of America began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 819 shares of company stock valued at $75,127 and sold 37,088 shares valued at $3,608,449. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.