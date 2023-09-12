Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $295.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.76.

NYSE ALB opened at $186.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.09 and a 200 day moving average of $210.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

