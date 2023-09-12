Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock Holdings Raised by FPR Partners LLC

FPR Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,084,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840,524 shares during the quarter. Alight accounts for approximately 15.3% of FPR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FPR Partners LLC owned about 5.94% of Alight worth $304,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alight by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,619,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,683 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alight by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 14,144,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318,617 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in Alight by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 3,077,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,500 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Alight by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 336,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 196,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Alight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of ALIT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 891,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,227. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.54 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALIT shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Alight in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Alight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Alight Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

