Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Given New C$79.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ANCTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $53.09 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

