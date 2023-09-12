Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$79.00 at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ANCTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ANCTF stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

