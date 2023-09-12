Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$81.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATD. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$78.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, CSFB raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$79.08.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 0.8 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$72.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$54.12 and a twelve month high of C$72.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.75.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.97 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.954646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.