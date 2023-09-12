Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$78.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$79.08.

Shares of ATD opened at C$72.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$54.12 and a twelve month high of C$72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.75.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.97 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 23.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.954646 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

