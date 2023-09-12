Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,060.00

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,060 ($13.26) and last traded at GBX 1,056 ($13.21), with a volume of 78100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,052 ($13.16).

Alliance Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 735.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,026.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,001.97.

Alliance Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.34 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $6.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,748.25%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

