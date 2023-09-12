Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $270.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.79.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.62 on Tuesday, hitting $207.34. The company had a trading volume of 122,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,801. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $178.64 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.36.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 171,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 550,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $715,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

