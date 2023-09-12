Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, September 14th

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSE:AAMC – Free Report) shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 14th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 14th.
Altisource Asset Management Trading Up 12.5 %
Shares of NYSE:AAMC opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.63.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on AAMC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAMC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 1,181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Altisource Asset Management
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.