Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.74 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.74.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.79 on Friday. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the second quarter valued at $2,130,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 423,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 174,459 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 2.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 260,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 515,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 26,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,571,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 180,650 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

