Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Up to $11.64

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.64, but opened at $12.36. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 18,689 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAM. B. Riley began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambrx Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

