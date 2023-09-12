Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,037,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,623,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,858,000 after purchasing an additional 80,099 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ameren by 493.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 184,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 153,221 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON increased its stake in Ameren by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,372,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 799.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 52,605 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Trading Down 1.3 %

Ameren stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.22. The stock had a trading volume of 341,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,736. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $95.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

