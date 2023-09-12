American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from American Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
American Bank Price Performance
AMBK remained flat at $16.66 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 846. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. American Bank has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.50.
About American Bank
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Bank
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for American Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.