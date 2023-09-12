Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,792,621,000 after acquiring an additional 265,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,430,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,757,927,000 after acquiring an additional 54,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 15.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,761,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,601,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,151 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $259.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,182. The company has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.16 and its 200-day moving average is $236.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus dropped their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.53.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

