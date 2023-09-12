Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.53.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $261.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.16 and its 200-day moving average is $236.98. Amgen has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $139.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

