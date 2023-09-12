Analyzing Atea ASA (ATAZF) and Its Rivals

Atea ASA (OTC:ATAZF – Get Free Report) is one of 141 public companies in the “Information Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Atea ASA to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atea ASA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atea ASA N/A N/A N/A Atea ASA Competitors -42.98% -202.22% -8.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atea ASA and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atea ASA 0 1 1 0 2.50 Atea ASA Competitors 214 504 1505 13 2.59

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Information Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 29.09%. Given Atea ASA’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atea ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

45.0% of Atea ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of shares of all “Information Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of shares of all “Information Technology Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atea ASA and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atea ASA N/A N/A 3.28 Atea ASA Competitors $1.53 billion -$56.99 million -78.07

Atea ASA’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Atea ASA. Atea ASA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Atea ASA pays an annual dividend of C$3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.1%. Atea ASA pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Information Technology Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 153.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Atea ASA is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Atea ASA beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Atea ASA

Atea ASA provides IT infrastructure and related solutions for businesses and public sector organizations in the Nordic countries and Baltic regions. The company offers hardware and software solutions for storing and managing information, as well as tools for virtualization, automation, and security for operating the data center environment; and client hardware, software, and services to the requirements of users, applications, security, networks, and computing environments. It also provides hardware and software solutions for running networks, and services to help customers manage their communications; and a range of products to enable collaboration through conferencing, information sharing, and digital productivity solutions. In addition, it offers digital workplace solutions that consist of devices and software through which users conducts work, access data and applications, and interact with each other; information management solutions; and IT asset lifecycle management, professional, and managed services. Atea ASA was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

