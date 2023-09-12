Analyzing Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI – Get Free Report) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and TC Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and TC Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A TC Bancshares $16.14 million 4.00 $1.76 million N/A N/A

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A TC Bancshares 4.75% 1.12% 0.22%

Summary

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) beats TC Bancshares on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

