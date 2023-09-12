Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Purchased by Freshford Capital Management LLC

Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,720,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 522,403 shares during the quarter. Angi makes up about 1.3% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Angi worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Angi by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in Angi by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 32,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,481,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 949,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Angi by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANGI remained flat at $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 84,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $375.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANGI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Angi from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Angi in a research note on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Angi from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.64.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

