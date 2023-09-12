Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,050 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 65,666 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 11.8% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $58,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 666,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $166,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Apple by 23.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,778,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,107,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,017 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 15.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 906,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,471,000 after acquiring an additional 119,612 shares during the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 25.0% during the first quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 10.0% during the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 54,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $179.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.00 and its 200 day moving average is $174.84. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.72.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

