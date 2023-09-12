Apple’s (AAPL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $198.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.72.

Get Apple alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.57. 21,444,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,703,664. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 108,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $115,118,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.