Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Bank of America

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARMK. UBS Group raised shares of Aramark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Aramark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Get Aramark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aramark

Aramark Trading Down 1.0 %

ARMK stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. Aramark has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Aramark by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Aramark by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

About Aramark

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.