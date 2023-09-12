Arbutus Biopharma’s (ABUS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 195.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ABUS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. 352,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,976. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.14.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 309.89% and a negative return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 46.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 98.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 7.9% in the second quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 8,093,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 593,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,846,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 110,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

