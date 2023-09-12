ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Raymond James

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARX. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ARC Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Desjardins set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.75.

ARX stock opened at C$21.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.65. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$14.34 and a 12-month high of C$21.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82. The company has a market cap of C$12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. ARC Resources had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.3640719 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

