ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Bank of America

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $123.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ARCB has been the subject of several other reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered ArcBest from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ArcBest from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $97.98 on Friday. ArcBest has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $122.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.29.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 5.07%.

In related news, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $628,972.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,707.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $628,972.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,707.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 15,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $1,700,119.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,828.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,922 shares of company stock worth $5,778,701 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1,668.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

