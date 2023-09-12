Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

NYSE AMBP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. 311,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,104. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.68. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMBP. Truist Financial began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

