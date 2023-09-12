Ardor (ARDR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $471,598.67

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $60.00 million and approximately $471,598.67 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0601 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00035513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00024584 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

