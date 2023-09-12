Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Argo Group International has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $30.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

