Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,530 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.52% of Arista Networks worth $267,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 560.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $167,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $554,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,350,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $167,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,828 shares of company stock valued at $28,253,903. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.65.

Arista Networks stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.90. 486,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,250. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $198.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

