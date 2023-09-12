Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,730 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics comprises 2.3% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $83,911,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 387.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 376,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 214.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 466,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after acquiring an additional 318,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.30.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.57.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

