Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Shares Sold by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC cut its stake in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,941 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Arteris worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 600,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 178,834 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Arteris from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of AIP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,442. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $261.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 93.50% and a negative net margin of 63.99%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 16,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $114,260.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 16,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $114,260.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $41,196.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,121.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,508 shares of company stock valued at $250,301 in the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

