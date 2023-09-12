AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.00. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $206.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,166,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 667.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 96,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 84,096 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $10,528,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $936,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

