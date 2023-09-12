AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.29 million, a P/E ratio of 120.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AstroNova by 36.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 14.3% in the second quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 66,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.