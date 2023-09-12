ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
ACO.X has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ATCO from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.63.
ATCO Stock Performance
ATCO Company Profile
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.
