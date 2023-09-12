ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Stock Holdings Raised by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares during the quarter. ATI comprises about 1.5% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 2.80% of ATI worth $141,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ATI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,970,000 after purchasing an additional 527,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ATI by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,010,000 after purchasing an additional 101,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at $50,336,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at $49,299,000.

Get ATI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ATI from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $316,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $560,223.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $316,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,136. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATI Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ATI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.26. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. ATI had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.