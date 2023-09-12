AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T remained flat at $14.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 7,744,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,680,809. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.