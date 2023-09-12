Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,835 shares of company stock valued at $29,763,730. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.13. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

