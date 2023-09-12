Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Axonics comprises about 1.5% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Axonics worth $16,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 15.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $93,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Stock Performance

Axonics stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,287. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axonics

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.